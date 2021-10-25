HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HNI traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. HNI has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.