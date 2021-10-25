Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.05. 16,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.