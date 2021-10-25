Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.920-$1.000 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOLX stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

