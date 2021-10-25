Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.920-$1.000 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HOLX stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
