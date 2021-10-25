Hord (HORD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,969.90 or 1.00227743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.38 or 0.06528076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021317 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

