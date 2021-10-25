HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

HUBS stock opened at $814.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $819.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $690.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -437.72 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

