Hugh F. Johnston Sells 37,266 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEP traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.22. 132,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

