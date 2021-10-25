Humanscape Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.41 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $159.83 million and $35.41 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

