Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,000. Kansas City Southern comprises about 8.0% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $305.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

