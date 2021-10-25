Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE:DM opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

