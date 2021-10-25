Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

