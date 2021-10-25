Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
