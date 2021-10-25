Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 6.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $114,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,487,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 46,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 150,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $324.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,373,633 shares of company stock valued at $850,120,859. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

