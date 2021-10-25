Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $26.71 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

