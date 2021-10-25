iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $77.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

IAFNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$58.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.