Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.79 ($13.87).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.