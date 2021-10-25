Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $39,612.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8,912.46 or 0.14447706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,788.33 or 1.00163153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.85 or 0.06621832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

