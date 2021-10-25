Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.90. Icosavax shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29.
About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
