Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $43,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,313.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 128,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

