indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 17649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

INDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

