Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,171 shares.The stock last traded at $43.69 and had previously closed at $44.16.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

