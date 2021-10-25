Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innospec were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Innospec by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

IOSP opened at $88.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

