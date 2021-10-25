Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ NOTV traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $35.49. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $565.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

