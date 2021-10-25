Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys 7,961 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) insider Rosalind Singleton purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £19,982.11 ($26,106.75).

Shares of AWE traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 251.40 ($3.28). 425,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,010. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,496.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

