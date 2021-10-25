Insider Buying: London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) insider Jonathan Mintz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

LAS stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.25. London & Associated Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.97 ($0.27).

Get London & Associated Properties alerts:

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.