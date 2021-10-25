Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Sells $1,001,900.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

