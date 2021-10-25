Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 66,549 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 177,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.