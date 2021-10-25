Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells $70,032.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

