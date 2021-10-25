Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $749,785.14 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69.

SLAB opened at $151.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.