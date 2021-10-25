Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,845,381.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $277.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.