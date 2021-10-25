Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Inspire 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.