Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.74. 681,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,738,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.