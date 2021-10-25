Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.