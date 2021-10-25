Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

