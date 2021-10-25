Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.

IPAR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

