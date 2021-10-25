International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Position Reduced by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the period. International Game Technology comprises 3.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

