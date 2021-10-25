International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $53.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.