Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $341.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average is $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,459 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.