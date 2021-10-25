Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.05. 341,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,440,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

