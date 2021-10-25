Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,958 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,000. The stock has a market cap of $622.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

