Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

BCEI traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 3,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,460. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

