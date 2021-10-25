Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.22. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.82. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.