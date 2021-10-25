Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 154,129 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,129 shares during the period. HyreCar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of HyreCar worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after buying an additional 1,833,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,018,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

HYRE remained flat at $$6.99 during trading hours on Monday. 5,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,164. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

