Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 1,739 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

CNC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. 49,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.