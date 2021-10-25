Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 29,847 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $580.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

