Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

