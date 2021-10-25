Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 3.49% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $84.15.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

