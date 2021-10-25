Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,620% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,238. The company has a market cap of $70.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.88. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

