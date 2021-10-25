Ionic Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

GIGGU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

