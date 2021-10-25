Ionic Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sohu.com worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 35.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 70,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 44.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.