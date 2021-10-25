Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 97,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,721,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $51.72 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

