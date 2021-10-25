Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

